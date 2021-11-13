Analyzing Advanced Info Service Public (AVIFY) and The Competition

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS: AVIFY) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Advanced Info Service Public to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Info Service Public $5.53 billion $877.90 million 19.60 Advanced Info Service Public Competitors $14.12 billion $1.18 billion -2.97

Advanced Info Service Public’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Info Service Public. Advanced Info Service Public is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Info Service Public has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Info Service Public’s peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Info Service Public and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Info Service Public 15.50% 38.05% 7.69% Advanced Info Service Public Competitors -121.66% -36.48% 0.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Advanced Info Service Public and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Info Service Public 0 1 0 0 2.00 Advanced Info Service Public Competitors 906 2796 2697 118 2.31

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 20.95%. Given Advanced Info Service Public’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advanced Info Service Public has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Advanced Info Service Public pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Advanced Info Service Public pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.2% and pay out 44.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Advanced Info Service Public lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Advanced Info Service Public peers beat Advanced Info Service Public on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Advanced Info Service Public Company Profile

Advanced Info Service Public Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of mobile telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile phone services, Mobile phone and equipment sales; and Datanet and Broadband Services. The firm provides domestic mobile, international direct dialing, and international roaming service. The company was founded on April 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

