Analysts Set Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Target Price at $12.05

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 17,644,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,588,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. Zynga has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $40,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,358.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth $46,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.