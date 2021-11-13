Analysts Set Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Target Price at €160.82

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €162.64 ($191.34).

WCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Wacker Chemie stock traded down €1.60 ($1.88) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €164.25 ($193.24). 92,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €83.18 ($97.86) and a 12 month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €155.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of €140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

