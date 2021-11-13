Analysts Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT at $36.00

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRDN. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.19. 104,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,974. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $183.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 909,000 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,745,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $721,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $195,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $11,376,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

