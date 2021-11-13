Analysts Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target at $183.73

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.67.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.01. The company had a trading volume of 564,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,362. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.76 and a beta of 0.80. Seagen has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.63 and a 200 day moving average of $158.07.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagen will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $1,071,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 40,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $7,442,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 187,675 shares of company stock valued at $32,804,519. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Seagen by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 90,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Seagen by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 72,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Seagen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.