Analysts Set Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Target Price at $171.57

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.57.

Several research firms have commented on OMCL. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OMCL stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.29. 192,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,462. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 103.68, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $96.61 and a 12-month high of $184.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $3,503,662. 2.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 613.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

