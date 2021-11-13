Analysts Set Expectations for Nevro Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Nevro in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($3.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.16). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.38.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $97.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.