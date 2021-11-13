Analysts Set Expectations for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($8.38) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($7.96). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share.

ARCT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of ARCT opened at $37.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $129.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $443,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,300. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

