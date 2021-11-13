Analysts Set EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) PT at $14.25

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24. EVgo has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a current ratio of 42.77.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

