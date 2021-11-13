Analysts Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target at $153.10

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. Truist decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,697,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,763,000 after purchasing an additional 37,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 28.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,504,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,349,000 after acquiring an additional 778,625 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,927,000 after acquiring an additional 441,810 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,566,000 after acquiring an additional 29,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,159,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,892,000 after acquiring an additional 85,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock opened at $118.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.50. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $109.98 and a 1 year high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.