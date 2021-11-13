Analysts Offer Predictions for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

STOK stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.21. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $913,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $141,531.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $426,683 over the last ninety days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

