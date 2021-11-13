Analysts Offer Predictions for SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of SDC opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $16.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 1,136.8% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 174,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 160,403 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in SmileDirectClub by 66.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 75,020 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 188.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 190,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 124,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 147.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

