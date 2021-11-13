Analysts Expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Announce -$0.73 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) will post ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). TCR2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.47). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

Several analysts recently commented on TCRR shares. Wedbush cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $6.89 on Monday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $35.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

