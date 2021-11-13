Analysts Expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Cutera posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $57.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Cutera during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,784. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20. Cutera has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a market cap of $793.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 1.58.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

