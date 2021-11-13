Analysts Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $831.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report sales of $831.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.21 million and the lowest is $801.09 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $635.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,418 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,911 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 120.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 115.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,700 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,592,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,304.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 54,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 33.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

