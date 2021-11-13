Analysts Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.85 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post $3.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the lowest is $3.74 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptiv.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.
Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,716,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,569. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $107.64 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv by 17,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,574,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aptiv by 7,657.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,127,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,419 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Aptiv by 30.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after acquiring an additional 908,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Aptiv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after acquiring an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.
