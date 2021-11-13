Analysts Expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.73. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,066. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $131.50 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 60.39%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after buying an additional 14,189,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

