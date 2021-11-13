Analysts Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will report $144.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $141.12 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $148.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $574.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $568.51 million to $583.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $562.42 million, with estimates ranging from $520.17 million to $580.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 40.35%. Teekay LNG Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

NYSE TGP remained flat at $$16.88 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 506,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,838. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.