Analysts Anticipate Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.46. Lincoln National posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.81 to $9.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 24,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Lincoln National by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after buying an additional 83,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,978. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $40.10 and a 52 week high of $77.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.28%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

