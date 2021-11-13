Analysts Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will post $1.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $2.05 billion. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year sales of $7.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GXO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,206,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $98.56 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

