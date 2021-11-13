Analysts Anticipate Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.90 Million

Equities analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to post $103.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $120.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year sales of $400.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $401.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $436.57 million, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $450.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CASA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,268 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Casa Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after purchasing an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 221,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,657. The company has a market capitalization of $511.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. Casa Systems has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.