Analysts Anticipate Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to Post -$0.34 EPS

Analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.25). Carpenter Technology reported earnings of ($0.61) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

CRS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 303,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,361. Carpenter Technology has a one year low of $21.71 and a one year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

