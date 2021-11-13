Analysts Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Post $0.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Blackbaud reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

BLKB traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 121,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,318.68 and a beta of 1.05. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,502. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 9,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after buying an additional 408,064 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,530,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,995,000 after buying an additional 293,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.