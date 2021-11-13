Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $186.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) will report sales of $186.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the lowest is $147.00 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported sales of $35.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 429.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $478.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.76 million to $591.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $843.36 million, with estimates ranging from $784.54 million to $914.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.27) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

BHVN stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $122.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,660. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.30. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51.

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $49,082,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 274.0% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 86,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 136,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $12,867,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

