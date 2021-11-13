Analysts Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. Barrett Business Services reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.07). Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $79.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,761. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $86.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The stock has a market cap of $599.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $46,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 150.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

