Analysts Anticipate Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will announce $457.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $478.93 million and the lowest is $431.74 million. Azul posted sales of $149.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.06 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

AZUL stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.33. Azul has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $29.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Azul by 28.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 57,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 8.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 24.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 812,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,294,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

