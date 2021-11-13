Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce $1.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $720,000.00. Arcimoto reported sales of $680,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year sales of $6.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 42.63% and a negative net margin of 698.71%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FUV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 509.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,037 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arcimoto by 140.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcimoto during the first quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUV opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.76 million, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.38. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

