Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 166.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $64.91.

