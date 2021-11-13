American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $9.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.10. 991,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.79 and its 200-day moving average is $273.84. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.