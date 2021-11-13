American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce sales of $2.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.38 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year sales of $9.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 34.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.10. 991,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,255. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $280.79 and its 200-day moving average is $273.84. American Tower has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.27%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

