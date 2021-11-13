American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.11). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSC. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in American Superconductor by 187.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

