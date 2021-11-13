American Public Education, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer expects that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

APEI opened at $25.16 on Thursday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $23.88 and a twelve month high of $39.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $470.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in American Public Education by 15.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in American Public Education in the third quarter valued at $1,636,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

