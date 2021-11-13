American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIN opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -283.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,079,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,351,000 after purchasing an additional 153,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,856,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,365,000 after purchasing an additional 919,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,689,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after purchasing an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 36.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,687,000 after purchasing an additional 681,389 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

