American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.99. American Electric Power reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $537,999 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.02. 2,053,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,556,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.04. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

