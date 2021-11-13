Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Amedisys worth $32,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $182.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.82 and a 1 year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

