AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMCX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,138,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,152,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,601,000 after buying an additional 39,723 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,259,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,925,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,650,000 after buying an additional 62,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,166,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,922,000 after buying an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

