AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam M. Aron Sells 625,000 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AMC opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

