Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 49,330 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PMT. B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $18.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

