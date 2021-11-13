Amalgamated Bank Purchases 7,267 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,462 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,969,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,930,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,117,000 after buying an additional 946,011 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 80.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,324,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,837,000 after acquiring an additional 590,632 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,730,000 after acquiring an additional 354,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of IONS opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

