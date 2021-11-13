Amalgamated Bank Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 122.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Lease by 3,783.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $47.44 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $34.47 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

