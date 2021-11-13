Amalgamated Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 364.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,697 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Big Lots by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Big Lots by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,385,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of BIG opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

