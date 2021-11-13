Amalgamated Bank Buys 51,813 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 414.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,813 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

