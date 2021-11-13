Amalgamated Bank Buys 16,474 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,474 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

OVV opened at $35.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day moving average is $29.94. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $40.65.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

