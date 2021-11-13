Amalgamated Bank Boosts Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 447.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,646 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $269,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMBI opened at $20.60 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.52.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

