Amalgamated Bank Acquires 37,465 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 400.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,465 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 155.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 307,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $1,406,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 15.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,465,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,048,000 after acquiring an additional 195,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,945,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after acquiring an additional 108,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 18.61.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 137.66%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

