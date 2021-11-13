Amalgamated Bank Acquires 25,935 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 233.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

FCPT stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $30.42.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.