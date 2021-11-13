Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Given New C$72.50 Price Target at Cormark

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target upped by Cormark from C$68.00 to C$72.50 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

AIF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities reissued a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price target (up previously from C$68.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$65.80.

AIF stock opened at C$68.13 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.10 and a 1 year high of C$70.39. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$173.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.1600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

