Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.43.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

In other Altair Engineering news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,659 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $402,468.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,691 shares of company stock valued at $32,950,230. 25.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 6,725.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,353,131 shares of the software’s stock valued at $93,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,306 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 699,531 shares of the software’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 276,600 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 806,607 shares of the software’s stock valued at $55,608,000 after acquiring an additional 250,784 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter worth $15,711,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the third quarter worth $13,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,505. Altair Engineering has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -984.63 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.94.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

