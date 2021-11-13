Alstom’s (ALSMY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALSMY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HSBC began coverage on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Alstom alerts:

OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $3.67 on Thursday. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.