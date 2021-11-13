Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hathaway Corporation is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing and selling advanced systems and instrumentation to the worldwide power and process industries, as well as motion control products to a broad spectrum of customers throughout the world. The company’s power instrumentation products helps ensure that electric utilities provide high quality service to consumers of electricity. The company’s equipment assists the electric power system operators in operating and maintaining proper system performance. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $617.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $44.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

In other Allied Motion Technologies news, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 136,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 53,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 779,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

