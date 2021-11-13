Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €230.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($298.82) price target on Allianz in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €229.92 ($270.49).

Get Allianz alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of €197.21 and a 200 day moving average of €205.95. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.